Consumer Alert: Does your child play Fortnite? You may get part of $245 million

ROCHESTER, N.Y. If you have a teenager, your kiddo probably plays Fortnite.

Its creator, Epic Games, has agreed to pay $245 million to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that it deceptively charged for unwanted in-game purchases and locked accounts when users didn’t pay.

The FTC plans to use settlement money to provide refunds to users. If your child made an unauthorized purchase while playing Fortnight between January 2017 and November 2018 or your account was locked between January 2017 and September of last year after you disputed a purchase, you have money coming your way.

The FTC says right now you don’t have to do anything to get your refund. It advises you to sign up for email updates. Click here to do that. It also advises you to bookmark this site and check back often.