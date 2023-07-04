Consumer Alert: Eat chicken? Then you could get part of a multimillion-dollar settlement

Here’s a question for you. Have you bought chicken in the last decade? Then you could be entitled to part of a multimillion-dollar class action settlement. Harrison Poultry is the latest chicken producer to agree to pay up. In fact, nearly all the big players in the industry have been sued in a massive class action case.

The lawsuit claims that the giants in the poultry industry colluded to restrict the supply of chicken and drive up the price. New York is one of 24 states that sued. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, Tyson Foods, Perdue Foods, Sanderson Farms, Wayne Farms, and Koch Foods have already agreed to settle for $181 million. If you bought frozen or raw chicken any time between January of 2009 and Dec. 31 of 2020 you could be eligible for part of the settlement. You can submit a claim at Overchargedforchicken.com.

Now Harrison Poultry has agreed to settle for $2.8 million. The settlement is not an acknowledgement of wrongdoing. Like the lawsuit against the other producers, the class action against Harrison Poultry also claims that it violated state and federal antitrust laws and drove up the costs for consumers. The settlement still awaits approval by a judge..