Consumer Alert: Elaborate job scams are widespread

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you’re looking for a new job, be on the lookout for scams. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued a warning about widespread job scams, with losses increasing threefold from 2020 to 2023.

These scams can come in the form of text messages, emails, or even job postings on sites like LinkedIn. The scammers often use female names, perhaps because victims are more likely to trust a woman with an all-American name.

One current scam is from a person who calls herself Darlene, claiming to be a representative from LinkedIn, offering a job with flexible working hours. The job involves helping TikTok users update data and pays up to $500 a day.

Another scam is from Stephanie, who claims to be with the buy now, pay later company Klarna. Again, the job offers up to $500 a day for helping merchants update their data.

A third scam is from Sophia, claiming to be with IMDb and offering a work-from-home job that pays up to $10,000 a month.

Finally, there’s Judy from LinkedIn, who says she came across an outstanding resume and offers a work-from-home job earning up to $10,000 a month. The catch is that the potential victim needs to contact her through the apps WhatsApp or Telegram.

News10NBC’s consumer investigator, Deanna Dewberry, contacted one of these scammers through Telegram and found an elaborate scheme. Using a picture of an attractive woman allegedly named Amy Kelly, the scammer claimed to work for a Bitcoin mining company and offered a job making $9,000 a month after completing their training.

Remember, if a job offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Be cautious of unsolicited job offers, especially those that require you to contact the person through a messaging app or promise high pay for little work.

