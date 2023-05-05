Consumer Alert: Family Dollar recalls Advil products

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Did you buy Advil at Family Dollar? The discount retailer is recalling some types of Advil because the Family Dollar workers failed to store it at the correct temperature and it may no longer be fully effective.

Many of the products should be stored at temperatures between 68 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Advil products were shipped to stores between June 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

There have been no reports of injuries or illness.

The following products are being recalled:

ADVIL 200MG TABLET 100CT

Batches: 3P8G, 695E, A92E, G65G, SH2R, SX8G, VT5P, WK3M, X98T, XS5P

ADVIL 200 MG CAPLET 24 CT

Batches: 3P8D, 6T8W, BA7G

ADVIL DUAL ACTION 36CT CAPLET

Batches: 6Y7F, 9M5B, HM6R, VJ3H

ADVIL TABLET 50CT

Batches: 4A3U, 564B, 6X8C, 9A3K, C72H, G64V

ADVIL LIQUID GEL 40 CT

Batches: R95323, R96317, R96810, R97196, R97197, R97198, R97203, R97204, R99183, R99184, R99528, T00613, T01662, T01663

ADVIL TABLET 6CT

Batches: 2041LB, 2094LB, 2108LB, 2109LA, 2110LA, 2111LC, 2122LB, 2123LB, 2124LA, 2126LA, 2138LB, 2139LA, 2139LB, 2143LB, 2145LC, 2147LA, 2152LA, 2153LB, 2153LC, 2154LB, 2154LC, 2157LC, 2158LA, 2159LB, 2236LA, 2236LB, 2237LA, 2243LA, 2244LC, 2245LC

ADVIL LIQUI GEL MINIS 20CT

Batches: R97214, R99598, R99600, T00617, T00618, T03897

You can return the product to Family Dollar for a full refund.