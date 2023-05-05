Consumer Alert: Family Dollar recalls Advil products
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Did you buy Advil at Family Dollar? The discount retailer is recalling some types of Advil because the Family Dollar workers failed to store it at the correct temperature and it may no longer be fully effective.
Many of the products should be stored at temperatures between 68 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Advil products were shipped to stores between June 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.
There have been no reports of injuries or illness.
The following products are being recalled:
ADVIL 200MG TABLET 100CT
- Batches: 3P8G, 695E, A92E, G65G, SH2R, SX8G, VT5P, WK3M, X98T, XS5P
ADVIL 200 MG CAPLET 24 CT
- Batches: 3P8D, 6T8W, BA7G
ADVIL DUAL ACTION 36CT CAPLET
- Batches: 6Y7F, 9M5B, HM6R, VJ3H
ADVIL TABLET 50CT
- Batches: 4A3U, 564B, 6X8C, 9A3K, C72H, G64V
ADVIL LIQUID GEL 40 CT
- Batches: R95323, R96317, R96810, R97196, R97197, R97198, R97203, R97204, R99183, R99184, R99528, T00613, T01662, T01663
ADVIL TABLET 6CT
- Batches: 2041LB, 2094LB, 2108LB, 2109LA, 2110LA, 2111LC, 2122LB, 2123LB, 2124LA, 2126LA, 2138LB, 2139LA, 2139LB, 2143LB, 2145LC, 2147LA, 2152LA, 2153LB, 2153LC, 2154LB, 2154LC, 2157LC, 2158LA, 2159LB, 2236LA, 2236LB, 2237LA, 2243LA, 2244LC, 2245LC
ADVIL LIQUI GEL MINIS 20CT
- Batches: R97214, R99598, R99600, T00617, T00618, T03897
You can return the product to Family Dollar for a full refund.