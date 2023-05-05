Consumer Alert: Filed your claim? Don’t miss out on your part of these class action settlements

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Your check could be in the mail. The deadline is this month to file a claim in three huge class action lawsuits.

These three suits affect millions of people. And you’ll likely find you’re affected by at least one of the suits as well. Let’s start with AT&T. The FTC sued the company saying it sold unlimited data plans, but when customers used a certain amount of data in a billing cycle, AT&T would do something called data throttling, slowing data speeds so much customers couldn’t browse the web or stream video. If you had an AT&T unlimited plan between October 1, 2011, and June 30, 2015, you may be eligible. The deadline is May 18, 2023. Click here to file a claim.



This next class action involves Suburu. The Outback, Forester, Legacy and WRX model years 2015-2020 and the Ascent 2019, 2020. The class action suit claims all these models have a battery defect that causes them to drain prematurely. Your deadline to file is Monday, May 8, 2023. Click here to file a claim.



And do you use Wesson oil? This class action suit says Wesson marketed its oils as all-natural when they were actually made with genetically modified organisms or GMOs. The lawsuit involves consumers in New York and 10 other states.

If you used Wesson oil between June 28, 2007, through July 1, 2017, you can file a claim. It’s simple. You type in your information, provide the address where you were living during those years, and provide the number of bottles you used. You don’t have to provide receipts. The deadline for that claim is May 22, 2023. Click here to file a claim.