Consumer Alert: Free emergency training and supplies for older adults

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One of the great things about being a reporter is that you learn so much. And I learned that I’m not as prepared for an emergency as I thought I was.

But this training was the first step. And it’s not just training. The backpack full of emergency supplies.

everything from a flashlight, goggles, a drop cloth and of course a battery-powered radio.

The Department of Homeland Security and the New York State Office for the Aging are holding these free training sessions all over the state.

The session on Wednesday was at Lifespan. And, one thing is clear to me, I am definitely not prepared to evacuate my 86-year-old father in an emergency.

But this training provided a step-by-step guide for creating a plan, building an emergency kit and involving the family in the planning.

While September is emergency preparedness month, they’ve scheduled trainings across the state through the end of the year.

Leaders say being prepared isn’t hard.

“They actually can get the things they already like and already like to eat and make sure they have an extra supply that will last them seven to ten days. To learn some basic first aid. You know it’s to take care of a lot of low hanging fruit to make sure that they are safe in those moments when emergency services and the national guard need some time to get to those folks,” said Capt. David Falcon, Asst. Officer in charge of Citizen Preparedness Corp.

“Snowstorms certainly are prevalent here, so I think it’s important to be prepared and do the necessary things prior to an event happening,” said Carol Harrison, Emergency Training Attendee.

So, you leave the training with some homework, but they give you a handbook that makes it easy. In the family work plan section, you list important information for everyone in your household, even a section for your pets and the vet’s contact information.

If you missed this training, no worries, there are two more in Rochester next month.

There will be one on October 4 at Restoration Church of God from 6pm to 8pm. And, another will be held on October 21st at Destiny Preparation Church from 10 a.m. to noon.

Again, the events are free but you need to register here.



