Consumer Alert: From avocados to Corona – how new tariffs on Mexico could affect your wallet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New tariffs against Canada and Mexico are set to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, and the current 10% tariff on China will double, according to President Trump. This comes after a 30-day delay agreed upon by all sides on February 4th.

The U.S. imports 4 million barrels of crude oil per day from Canada, making our neighbors to the north the biggest source of foreign crude in America. Most American refineries are built to process heavy crude, the kind Canada exports. Patrick De Haan, Chief Petroleum Analyst at GasBuddy, says an increase in the price of Canadian oil will have the biggest impact on folks in the Northeast.

“Not only is it oil that is flowing from Canada down to refineries that are generally in the Great Lakes, Midwest and Rockies, but it’s also refineries that are also sending refined products into areas like New England and western New York, so this is going to be a big bite to those in upstate New York,” De Haan said.

Another top import from Canada is cars, to the tune of $27 billion. America also gets about a third of its softwood lumber from Canada. The National Association of Home Builders is sounding the alarm, saying tariffs on lumber will make the price of a home completely out of reach for many.

We could also feel the pain at the grocery store. Much of our produce like tomatoes, avocados, bell peppers, strawberries, and a variety of other fresh vegetables come from Mexico. Modelo, now America’s favorite beer, is likely to see a price increase, as will Corona which is also brewed by Grupo Modelo is also imported from Mexico. So, the price of a cold one could cost more cold hard cash.

Our imports from China are too numerous to count, but we could see the biggest impacts in electronics, home supplies and car parts. Tariffs also mean our interest rates are not likely going to come down because the Federal Reserve fears a decrease will spur more inflation.

