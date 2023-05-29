Consumer Alert: From Memorial Day car sales to free beer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s not Memorial Day without some great Memorial Day car deals. Consumer reports has listed the best deals right now. I always tell viewers there are six days of the year when you’re likely to get the best deal on a new car. That’s December 26 through December 31, as dealers clear the floor of last year’s inventory. But if you need a car now, Consumer Reports says there are some good deals through at least May 31. It listed the vehicles with the best ratings and the best discounts.

Here are the top five:

2023 Chevrolet Equinox: 10% off with a rating of 67

2023 Chevrolet Blazer: 8% off with a rating of 75

2023 Chevrolet Traverse: 7% off with a rating of 78

2023 Dodge Charger: 7% off with a rating of 76

2023 Mazda CX-9: 7% off with a rating of 74



Click here for the rest of the list as well as Consumer Reports’ explanation of its ratings system.

Here’s a reminder that if you’re enjoying a barbeque and a beer this Memorial Day, you can get a $15 rebate. It’s an effort to win back consumers after partnering with a transgender actress. Budweiser is offering a $15 prepaid card to anyone who buys a 15-pack or larger of Bud Light, Budweiser, Budweiser Select, or Budweiser Select-55. You just have to submit proof of purchase on their website.

And sales of a transgender designer’s clothing are exploding after target removed items from the store’s pride collection. Target said customers were attacking employees after criticism circulated on right-wing media of Erik Carnell’s clothing. A shirt that says cure transphobia not transpeople as well as a fannie pack that said we belong everywhere were being sold at Target.

But his brand, Abprallen also sells items that say Satan respects pronouns. While these products were not for sale at Target, right-wing media call him a Satanist. Carnell adamantly denies being a Satanist, saying the items are meant to be ironic, making fun of the view that some have of the trans community.