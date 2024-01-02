Consumer Alert: Gas is on the way down; here are the 10 Rochester-area stations with gas less than $3

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Great news at the gas pump as we start a new year. According to GasBuddy, the average price of a gallon of unleaded in Rochester fell 4 cents in a week to $3.36. It’s fallen 20 cents in a month, and it’s 8 cents lower than this time last year.

But you don’t have to look far to find gas at less than 3 bucks. At the Mobile in Scottsville, it’s $2.89. And at Costco and BJ’s in Webster it’s $2.93.

Click here for GasBuddy’s list of the 10 stations in the Rochester area with the cheapest gas.