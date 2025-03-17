Consumer Alert: Gas Prices in Rochester Show Unusual Spring Decline

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two months into President Trump’s administration, the economy remains a top concern for many voters. The president pledged to reduce prices from day one, and gas prices in Rochester have shown a steady decline since his inauguration.

On January 20, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Rochester was $3.22. Monday, it stands at $3.10, marking a 12-cent decrease over two months. The lowest gas price in the area is a surprising $2.66.

Petroleum analysts note that gas prices typically rise in the spring due to the switch to a more expensive summer blend of gasoline, refinery maintenance, and increased demand from spring break travel. A decrease in gas prices during this period is unusual.

“If the economy does slow down it tends to mean lower gasoline demand, lower jet fuel demand, lower diesel demand, and that drop in demand usually pushes prices down,” Chief Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Hann said. “That’s why falling gas prices during the time of year that gas prices usually go up is certainly a cautionary note.”

