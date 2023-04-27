Consumer Alert: Got a bad credit score? You pay much more for car insurance in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A study by the Consumer Federation of America shows that New Yorkers with low credit scores pay more for their car insurance, even when they have clean driving records. The study found that those with bad credit scores pay on average $1,367 more than those with excellent credit.

And the situation is worse for those with bad credit scores who live in predominantly Black neighborhoods. Those folks pay on average $3,411 more.

While some assembly members are introducing a bill to make considering credit scores and zip codes illegal when setting auto insurance rates, it benefits you greatly to take steps to improve your score.

Here’s Deanna’s Do List for improving that score:

· Ask for a higher credit limit. It seems counterintuitive, but when you have more credit available to you compared to how much you owe, you improve your credit utilization rate which improves your score.

· Pay your bills on time. If you’re late, call the credit card company and ask them to waive it. Often they will if you’re not doing that often.

· Become an authorized user. If you have a thin credit file, asking to be an authorized user on your family members’ card can help your score.

· Use a secured credit card. This is especially useful if you have a poor credit history. Secured cards are backed by your cash deposit. You then improve your score by paying that card bill on time.

· Keep your credit card open after paying it off. Having that line of credit helps your credit utilization rate.

It pays to compare insurance rates as well. US News has helpful information on how to compare rates.

The following sites are also helpful when comparing the rates of different companies:

· The Zebra

· Value Penguin

· Nerd Wallet