Consumer Alert: Having it your way could make you a millionaire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Burger King is taking the slogan “have it your way” to a whole new level. It’s inviting customers to enter a contest by making changes to the whopper. You can have eight toppings taken from a list of 200,000 different combinations. A panel of judges will pick the top three which will temporarily be added to Burger King menus. Then the public will pick the winner.

And get this. The winner will get a million bucks. Even if you don’t win, all entrants will get a coupon for a free whopper if you spend $1. Click here for more information on how to enter.