Consumer Alert: Here’s how Spectrum customers can get ESPN for free during the blackout

We’ve heard from a lot of you who are really upset about the fact that you lost all Disney programming at 8 p.m. Thursday evening. That’s the case for everyone with Spectrum cable. Disney and Spectrum are battling over the fees that Spectrum has to pay Disney to carry its channels. That means that all 118 channels that Disney owns, including ABC and ESPN, are no longer available, just as Jessica Pegula plays in the U.S. Open and on the college football season begins.

Here are options for Spectrum customers to get those channels for free in the short term, but it requires you to have high speed cable at your home. With all these options you can get popular channels like ABC and ESPN with the hope that Spectrum and Disney settle their dispute quickly and you can cancel the trial.

YouTube TV: 14-day free trial

Fubo TV: 7-day free trial

DirecTV stream: 5-day free trial