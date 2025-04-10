Consumer Alert: Here’s how the 145% tariff on goods from China could wallop your wallet

Consumer Alert: How will tariff on goods from China hit your wallet?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The White House on Thursday clarified the new total of President Trump’s tariff on goods from China is now 145%, up from the previously reported 125%. This significant increase has left many Americans wondering how it will impact the prices of everyday items, many of which are imported from China.

To get a sense of the potential impact, News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry visited a local Walmart with a calculator in hand. She found that big retailers like Walmart and Target import a significant portion of their merchandise from China, with Chinese imports making up 60% of Walmart’s inventory.

“So, the hope for us as consumers is that wholesalers and retailers like Walmart will absorb at least some of that tariff,” Dewberry said. “But we can be fairly certain that prices will increase for consumers.”

For the sake of the experiment, Dewberry assumed that the entire tariff increase would be passed on to consumers. She found that a pair of Wonder Nation high-top shoes, currently priced at about $15, would cost $33.75 with the full tariff. A Minecraft backpack would go from $11 to $24.75, and a matching short set would increase from $13 to $29.25.

Even housewares and toys are likely to be affected. A muffin pan designed in the USA but made in China would see its price jump from $13 to $29.25. Walmart’s version of the American Girl doll, currently $26, would cost $58.50 with the tariff.

“So parents, even if that Barbie your kid loves was made in Indonesia, if she also wants accessories, those were likely made in China,” Dewberry noted, pointing to a Barbie-sized patio set.

Dewberry reached out to Walmart for an estimate of how much they expect to raise prices if the tariff remains in effect but had not received a response as of the broadcast.

For now, consumers can do little more than wait and see how retailers respond to the increased tariffs.

