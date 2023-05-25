Consumer Alert: Here’s what to buy and what not to buy during Memorial Day sales

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Memorial Day weekend is upon us. That means it’s time to honor those who served, enjoy a backyard barbeque, and shop till we drop.

While it seems that everyone is having a sale, not every good deal is the best deal. The best items to buy during Memorial Day are mattresses, appliances and furniture.

Here are some of the best deals I found:

Mattresses:

Leesa: $700 off select mattresses and two free pillows.

Mattress Firm: up to 50 percent off best sellers

Sealy: 35 percent off their Sealy Cocoon mattress plus pillows and a sheet set.

Sleep Number: up to 50 percent off its smart bed.

Appliances:

Best sales: Walmart, Samsung, Best Buy and Amazon

Amazon: Air purifier for 60 percent off

Home Depot: 40 percent off a Samsung washer and dryer set

Lowes: Up to a thousand dollars off select kitchen appliances

Furniture:

Wayfair: Up to 70 percent off

Burrow: Up to 60 percent off

Frontgate: 70 percent off site-wide, plus 20 percent more off clearance

What not to buy on Memorial Day:

TVs and electronics

Summer clothes and bathing suits

Grills

You should wait to buy TVs and electronics in July when Amazon has Prime Day. All the big box retailers hold sales at the same time. And there will be deep discounts on summer clothes, bathing suits, and grills in August.