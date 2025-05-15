Consumer Alert: Here’s why that $300 concert ticket costs you $2,000

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As concert season kicks off, fans in the U.S. are facing high ticket prices, especially for popular artists like Taylor Swift. News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry explored why Americans are paying so much more compared to European concertgoers.

An investigation by the consumer advocacy nonprofit, Digital Citizens Alliance revealed that the disparity in ticket prices is largely due to the resale market. Many European countries have laws restricting or prohibiting the sale of tickets above face value. In the U.S., however, fans often pay significantly more. According to Business Insider, the average price paid in North America for a ticket to the Taylor Swift Eras tour was close to $3,800.

“When it is cheaper for Americans to fly to Paris to see a Taylor Swift concert than see her in their hometown, it tells you that something is very wrong with the system,” said Tom Galvin, executive director of the alliance which focuses primarily on internet safety.

Galvin said brokers buy large bundles of tickets and resell them at a profit, leading to significant price increases.

“When a broker is involved with tickets for sporting events and concerts, they lead to a 2, 3 or even 5 times increase in the price of the tickets,” Galvin said.

Brokers have access to tickets through relationships with teams, executives, venues, and promoters, giving them an advantage over average fans, Galvin said.

“They’re harvesting tickets and creating a scarcity and then selling them at a ransom on digital platforms,” he said.

Platforms like StubHub, Vivid Seats, and SeatGeek are involved, charging high service fees, sometimes reaching $300 to $400, Galvin added.

Fans ultimately bear the cost, with many paying hundreds more than necessary or being priced out completely. Congress is considering solutions, such as laws to restrict brokers from using bots to buy tickets in bulk. However, enforcement must come through federal laws..

Galvin insists that venues, teams, and promoters need to act responsibly and stop enabling and enriching brokers to the detriment of consumers. News10NBC reached out to StubHub, Vivid Seats, and SeatGeek but did not receive a response before publication.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.