Consumer Alert: How to avoid a Facebook hack

Cybersecurity experts estimate that 300,000 Facebook accounts are hacked every single day.

It’s one of the most frequent complaints News10NBC Consumer Investigative Reporter Deanna Dewberry gets.

Indeed, she says every time she investigates a Facebook hacking, she gets a half dozen emails from viewers who have experienced the same thing. And the email she got from Laurie McKnight was a doozy.

McKnight, who also goes by Laurin, is executive director of Children Awaiting Parents, an agency that helps prospective parents adopt children in foster care.

Before Oct. 16th, all her posts were about her work placing children or about friends and family.

But on Oct. 16th, a post appeared claiming she was a certified cryptocurrency trader. When she tries to get into her Facebook page, she knew she’d been hacked.

Laurie McKnight, victim of hack: “I continued to try to recover, but I noticed that the email had been changed.”

Deanna Dewberry, News10NBC: “If you had the page since 2009, your entire life story must have been on there.”

McKnight: “It does. And it has my children from the time they were very young. And they’re now in their early 20s. Pictures that when you change phones don’t always transfer.”

Access to all those treasured photos was gone, replaced with posts from bandits bilking victims with Bitcoin scams. And because McKnight was the administrator of her organization’s page, Children Awaiting Parents lost access to its page as well.

“So the first thing I did was reach out to Facebook through absolute every avenue that I could find,” she said.

She enlisted the help of friends as well. Forty Facebook friends reported the hacking to Facebook, which responded, “We take these requests seriously so we’ll review the profile and remove it if it goes against our community standards.”

Great – right? Wrong.

“Multiple times I received an email stating that this did not violate their community standards,” McKnight said.

So Dewberry got to work. First, she called. But Facebook does not provide any customer service by phone.

In fact, Facebook never provides telephone support. And the responses McKnight did get were always frustrating form letters.

And she’s not alone. Cybersecurity company Station X estimates 25 percent of Facebook users will be hacked and Facebook customer service is non-existent.

Dewberry sent half a dozen emails to Facebook. Sunday night, McKnight got her page back.

But her story is like hundreds of thousands of other folks around the globe.

Without the help of Facebook, the onus is largely on users to take every step possible to protect your page.