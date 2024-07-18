Consumer Alert: How to make sure your homeowner’s insurance fully pays your claim

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rain, hail, and tornadoes. We’ve seen it all the last few days. And thousands across our area are now calling their insurers. This Consumer Alert is a guide to making sure your home is repaired and your insurer pays the bill.

I’ve been there. Getting my insurer to pay for my roof repairs was a six-month battle. The first estimate my insurer gave me of the cost to repair my roof was about $720. But I knew it was more than that because I got three estimates from reputable roofers before the insurance adjuster came. And so the battle began. And after six months, my insurer agreed to the actual cost to make the repairs, just over $11,200. Their initial estimate was one-sixth of that. But to win our protracted dispute I had to educate myself about my policy and the process of installing architectural shingles.

After the storms that swept through our area, some of you will be filing insurance claims. The first thing you must do is take pictures, lots of them. They’re absolutely essential in your battle to get your home repaired correctly. Then you need to call your insurer and report the damage immediately. Next, get estimates from three reputable contractors.

The non-profit group, the American Policyholder Association, is a consumer protection organization that focuses on the home insurance industry. It has a handy guide for filing that claim and arguing disputes. I interviewed Doug Quinn, the group’s executive director, by Zoom.

“Be an educated consumer, said Quinn. “Understand what your policy covers. And make sure you steel yourself to fight for it and not accept a penny less than what you’re entitled to. We’re not looking to take advantage of the insurance companies. They should not pay a dollar more than what they owe. But they certainly should not pay a consumer less than what they owe.”

He stressed the need for photographic evidence of the damage saying, “The burden of proof is on you so you want to take a lot of pictures, a lot of documentation, and make clear the condition of the property before the event and condition after the event. You want to keep detailed files. That’s where a lot of people struggle is good record-keeping. Every time you talk to somebody from the carrier, [insurer] it’s generally preferable if you talk to them via email.”

He also suggests that you videotape any inspections, noting the time the adjuster takes to evaluate the damage.

To be clear, it is not fair to assume that your insurer’s first estimate is a low-ball. It could be fair and accurate. But you don’t know that unless you’re an informed consumer. Here’s Deanna’s Do List for after the storm:

• Read your insurance policy.

• Research your contractor.

• First talk to friends and neighbors and get recommendations.

• Then make sure those contractors are members of the Better Contractor’s Bureau. Google them.

• Ask your contractor at least these three questions: Are you insured? Can you provide references? Do you have someone in your office who is knowledgeable about the claims process and can answer my questions?

• After you hire a contractor, ask him or her to be at your home when the insurer’s inspector arrives.

• Become knowledgeable about your repair.

• And if you can’t reach an agreement with your insurer, hire a public adjuster.

Click here for the American Policyholder Association’s resources for homeowners.

