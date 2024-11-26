Consumer Alert: How to maximize your savings on Thanksgiving feast essentials

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many people are preparing to hit the grocery stores this weekend. News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry has already completed her shopping and shared her experience with viewers.

She bought the bulk of our feast earlier this week and noted that the cost of her meal was $95 and change, though Walmart advertises a meal for ten at $7 per person.

Good news for turkey lovers: the cost of turkey is down about 6% this year. For example, Tops is selling turkey at 48 cents per pound if you purchase $25 worth of groceries. Consumer Reports experts suggest maximizing savings on holiday sales by opting for a larger turkey.

The USDA says cooked turkey can be frozen for up to four months, making it a versatile ingredient for future meals like turkey tetrazzini, turkey soup, or turkey shepherd’s pie. Here is a link to some more recipes for your leftovers.

For those tempted to overspend, curbside pickup can be a helpful option to save time and money. Deanna suggests shopping the day after Thanksgiving when everyone else is busy with Black Friday deals. Load up on those essentials that are still within the timeframe of the deals. Butter can be stored in the freezer for a year when it’s on sale.

Thanksgiving is but one day, but your savings can be all year.

