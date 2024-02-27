Consumer Alert: Hybrids lead among the top 10 vehicles of 2024

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Consumer Reports has released its list of the top 10 vehicles of 2024. And hybrids are the big winners. Six of the top ten are hybrids, getting top scores for reliability. Toyota leads the pack with four vehicles on the list, the Prius, the Toyota Camry Hybrid, the Toyota Highlander Hybrid and the RAV4 Prime.

The average age of cars on the road is 12.5 years so consumers want a car that lasts. Consumer Reports leaders say that when asked what they want in a vehicle, consumers consistently say that reliability and safety are the most important things they look for. See the list of top vehicles here.