Consumer Alert: If you sold your home in the last decade, money may be coming your way

If you sold a home in the last 10 year, you could have some money coming your way.

Real estate companies Anywhere, RE/MAX, and Keller Williams have agreed to a $208 million settlement.

The class action lawsuit claims that the three companies enforced anti-competitive rules that forced home sellers to pay inflated commissions.

Berkshire Hathway and the National Association of Realtors are also being sued, but are not part of this settlement.

To be eligible, you must have sold your home during certain date ranges. And those dates depend on the company you used. But the range is as long as 2014 to February of this year.

You find more information about finding a claim here.