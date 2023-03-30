Consumer Alert: It’s final four weekend! There’s an app for that!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Final four weekend is upon us. There are apps that can make the action even better. As you know, Deanna Dewberry graduated from the University of Texas. And she had no idea the beloved Longhorns would play on Sunday, the same Sunday she had promised her kids she’d take them to the new baseball movie. No worries. There’s an app for that. She watched the Longhorns lose in the movie theatre.

March Madness has been really crazy this year. All the one, two, and three seeds are out, busting brackets all across the country. That will make the final four that much more exciting. The first two games are both Saturday night. You can’t be in front of the TV? No worries. There’s an app that will bring the games to your phone or tablet.

“You can access the NCAA March Madness live app,” said Jason Komenski, sales manager with AT&T. “I do it frequently while I’m at work. And you can watch every game. So the final four is coming up you can catch every minute right from your device.”

The NCAA March Madness live app is great. The action is free for the first three hours. After that, you have to log back in with your subscriber. That’s what Deanna used to check in on the game while keeping her promise to take her kids to see Avatar.

Here are other apps to enhance your Final Four viewing experience:

· NCAA March Madness live

· 2023 Men’s Final Four

· 2023 Women’s Final Four

· Scores app: College Basketball