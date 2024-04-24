Consumer Alert: Longhorn Steakhouse free meal offer scam

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This Consumer Alert highlights a notable scam circulating on Facebook, promising unsuspecting users two free meals at LongHorn Steakhouse.

The post, falsely attributed to fans of LongHorn Steakhouse, instructs users to comment on the post to receive two free meals with drinks on April 24. However, this exciting offer quickly unravels under closer scrutiny, showcasing classic signs of a scam. A tell-tale sign of this scam is the incorrect spelling of “LongHorn,” where legitimate company materials always capitalize the “H.” Further investigation revealed that the group photo used in the scam post was stolen from the official LongHorn Steakhouse Facebook careers page, lending a false sense of authenticity to the fraudulent offer.

In response to inquiries about the scam, a spokesperson from Darden, the parent company of LongHorn Steakhouse, confirmed, “I can confirm this offer is fake. We are aware of its circulation and have reported it for removal.” This statement highlights the company’s awareness and proactive stance against such deceptive practices.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Upstate New York sheds light on the scammer’s ultimate goal. According to Katarina Schmieder, scammers aim to engage victims through comments, leading to personal messages or forms designed to extract personal information. She explains, “Typically they have the goal of getting you to comment on that post and then they might follow up with a personal message or ask you to fill out a form. The goal of that is to get you to give up more personal information.”

Moreover, these scams often include links to surveys that could either be phishing attempts or a means to infect devices with malware. For people who may have fallen victim to this scam, immediate steps should be taken to mitigate potential damage. If you have provided debit card information, contacting your bank’s fraud department is critical. Credit card users should monitor their account activity closely and consider replacing their cards. It’s also advised to check your credit report for any unusual activity and report any incidents of fraud to the BBB, Federal Trade Commission, and the Attorney General’s Office. Stay vigilant and always scrutinize offers that seem too good to be true, especially on social media platforms. If you encounter suspicious posts or offers, report them to the appropriate authorities to help protect yourself and your community from potential scams.

FTC

NY AG

BBB

