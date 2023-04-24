Consumer Alert: Looking for summer deals? Don’t forget Amazon’s Outlet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Parents, this is the time we’re all preparing for summer camps. A reminder from your consumer investigator to check the often-overlooked Amazon Outlet when shopping for gear. Yes, Amazon has an online outlet store. My middle son wants hiking boots for camp. So I’ve been looking for deals. And I found some Merrell Men’s Moab hiking boots on sale Monday afternoon in Amazon’s Outlet store for $65.60. That’s 60 percent off. Note the price will change according to the number of products in stock.

But not every outlet deal is the best deal. So check a site called camelcamelcamel that gives you the price history of Amazon products. Just copy and paste the url and voila! I see the high price is $155 and the low price is just over $100. That means the current outlet price is $35 less than the lowest price ever listed. If you’re buying online anyway, it pays to check the Amazon Outlet.

But I’m reticent about spending $65 for boots for a growing child. So I did a broader search on Google Shopping and found the hiking boots for $43.87 on Zappos. It just goes to show that you can save a bundle by letting your fingers do the shopping.