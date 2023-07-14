Consumer alert: Makers of Right Guard Aerosol spray agree to a $1.95 million settlement

If you use Right Guard antiperspirant spray, you could be entitled to part of a $1.95 million settlement. Plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit claim the spray contains or is at risk of containing benzene, a known carcinogen.

If you bought Right Guard Sport or Right Guard X-treme Antiperspirant aerosol spray between Nov. 19, 2018 and June 8, 2023, you can file a claim.

You don’t have to submit a receipt, but those who do will be entitled to more money. The makers of Right Guard, Henkel Corp. and Thriving Brands LLC, admit no wrongdoing. The settlement still needs to be approved by a judge.