Consumer Alert: Mars offers free candy on Halloween

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do you face the candy quandary every Halloween? I always fret over how much to buy because I don’t want leftovers, but I also don’t want to run out. Mars, the parent company of M&M’s, is coming to the rescue.

The company has partnered with the delivery service Gopuff and starting at 3 p.m. on Halloween … The M&M’s Halloween Rescue Squad will deliver free mars candy in an hour or less. And yes, it’s free.

I checked. And yes Gopuff does deliver to much of our area. But here’s the catch. Company leaders say they’ll deliver while supplies last, and I’m willing to bet supplies don’t last long. Nevertheless, click here to get your free candy on Halloween.