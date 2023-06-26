Consumer Alert: Mattress Firm agrees to pay $4.9 million to settle class action lawsuit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mattress firm has agreed to pay $4.9 million in a class action lawsuit against its Bed Tech frames. Plaintiffs say the frames are prone to collapse and can cause severe injury and even death. The model numbers hr33, hr33xl, hr46, hr50, hr60 or hr66 were manufactured between April 8, 2015, and April 8, 2021. If you bought one of these bed frames, you can get a full refund or a $125 Bed Tech gift card. But the time is ticking. You have until August 4, 2023 to file a claim. Click here to file a claim.