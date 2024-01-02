Consumer Alert: Mead Johnson recalling certain batches of Nutramigin baby formula

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Parents, listen up: Mead Johnson Nutrition Company is recalling certain batches of baby formula because of the possibility of bacterial contamination.

The batches of Nutramigin powder formula for babies allergic to cow’s milk was distributed this summer, so it’s likely that families who bought it have already used it.

The company says it has received no reports of babies getting sick — but it urges parents to check the bottom of the cans to make sure you don’t have one of the affected batches.

The impacted batch numbers and their corresponding can sizes are as follows: