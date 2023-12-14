Consumer Alert: Naughty Tech Toys that group says should NOT be under your tree

The non-profit ParentsTogether is out with its list of Naughty Tech Toys that Spy, Steal and Shock.

The group compiled tech toys for elementary, middle and high schoolers that raise red flags. Some toys on the naughty list include Amazon Echo Dot Kids for storing children’s data, Fortnite V-Bucks made the list because of the possibility of exposing children to predators and the Kindle Unlimited for giving children access to inappropriate content.

Click here for the full list.