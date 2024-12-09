Consumer Alert: Need a new car? The week after Christmas may be the perfect time

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This Consumer Alert is all about your new ride. If you need a new car, now may be the time to take the leap. It’s because experts tell us the best time to buy a new car is the six days after Christmas and before New Year’s Day. Not only are dealers trying to meet their monthly sales numbers, but also get rid of last year’s inventory.

So, if you’re buying a new ride, you want the latest and greatest safety features. For insight, I chatted with Jeff Glucker, a senior video editor with Kelley Blue Book as he visited the Los Angeles Auto Show.

“It’s more about how much they want and how much they can turn off because sometimes some of the safety stuff might feel intrusive like lane keep assist or some of the stuff that moves the steering wheel for you,” said Glucker. “Cruise control has gotten so smart where the cars will break and speed back up and maintain lanes.”

That’s perfect for those folks with long commutes. Another new safety feature is the head-up display.

“It’s an image that’s projected, said Glucker. It looks like it’s floating out over your hood. It will have your speed, your tachometer, and your fuel economy. It can display navigation directions, so you never have to look down at that screen. It’s information with your eye line with the road.”

Asked if consumers with older cars that are still running well should consider buying a new car for the safety features, he said, “It could be worth it because some of these features are so great and they really allow you to keep your eyes on the road. Something as simple as Apple Car Play which mirrors your phone, and you can just say commands to it instead of looking down at the screen. So a lot of that goes a long way toward making your commute safer.”

And you don’t have to buy a luxury car to get these state-of-the-art safety features. For example, the Ford Escape, Kia EV6, and Mazda CX-5 all have that futuristic head-up display. Happy shopping!