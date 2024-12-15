Consumer Alert: Need some last-minute gift ideas? It’s Oprah to the rescue!

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s a universal experience, looking for the perfect gift for that friend or family member who has everything. This consumer alert is for you.

I chatted with Gayle King, the editor at large of Oprah Daily, and Adam Glassman, the Creative Director of Oprah Daily about some of the items on the list of Oprah’s Favorite Things.

Adam Glassman: “We have 116 items this year that Oprah hand-selected.”

Gayle King: “Somebody called this the MVP of gift shopping lists. We take a lot of pride in that by the way.”

This year’s assortment features small businesses, many of which are owned by women, families, and minorities. The gifts range from the affordable to the luxurious.

Deanna Dewberry: “Our audience loves affordable. So let’s talk about some of your favorite things under $50.”

Adam Glassman: “We’re going to start with Peepers readers. Bold sophisticated eyewear. Both Gayle and Oprah are known for their eyewear Sometimes they match their glasses based on the color of their eyewear.”

Gayle King: “I do that a lot yeah.”

Peepers is a family-owned business that now boasts about its Oprah endorsement on its website. Then there’s the Binge Watching Buddy.

Adam Glassman: “He’s so comfortable. He feels like a pillow. He’s used as a pillow. Another great item under $50 is Kandy Koated make-up brushes by Kandi Burrus”

Gayle King: “We know her from Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Adam Glassman: “But she’s also an acclaimed singer.”

Gayle says the brush set is an Oprah favorite not only for the brushes but also for its pretty packaging.

Adam Glassman: “This is also a great gift under $50. It’s maple syrup by Mr. P’s Pantry in Upstate New York.”

The company is in Old Chatham New York and is owned by a husband-and-wife duo.

Deanna Dewberry: “So, I said that I wanted to focus on things under $50. But I have seen these wonderful shoes that you’ve worn Gayle.”

Gayle King: “Listen these are over $50 but I think they’re worth the price. If you wear Spanx and most girls I know do. If you wear heels, and most girls do. I know do. This [Sneex] is from Sara Blakely of Spanx. She spent 9 years looking for a high heel that’s as comfortable as a sneaker.”

Gayle King: “I know this has happened to you, Deanna. You go through airport security, and you wish just one time your gate would be two or three gates away, and instead, it’s in East Jesus. That just happened to me the other day when I was flying to Palm Beach.”

But King claims she can make that trek across airport terminals while wearing a pair of Sneex.

Deanna Dewberry: “At the end of the day, my toes are calling me everything but a child of God! So, that’s fabulous. How much are they?”

Adam Glassman: “$295. So not under 50, but well worth it if your feet need to be your friend.”

Gayle King: “If they’re calling you things other than a child of God!”

Adam Glassman: “Exactly!”

And you don’t have to look far for all Oprah’s Favorite Things. They have their own section on Amazon.