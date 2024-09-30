Consumer Alert: New eviction diversion center aims to keep tenants in their homes

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new center launched in Rochester is showing promising results in keeping people facing evictions in their homes. In its first week, the Eviction Diversion Resource Center was able to help 27 out of 40 people who came in, a success rate of 67%.

News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry has been covering Rochester’s housing crisis for more than two years. If a program were able to keep 67% of folks facing evictions in their homes, it would likely be considered a success.

The center, located above housing court on the mezzanine level of the Hall of Justice, aims to direct renters to resources before they land in eviction court. Renters can meet with staff from the Monroe County Department of Human Services who can help them with rental assistance applications, SNAP benefits, childcare support, and more, all in one place.

It’s a novel idea, coming to court for help to stay housed instead of getting an order to evict. It’s the brainchild of the Seventh Judicial District Supervising Judge Melissa Barrett.

When asked how the center will connect with tenants before they are months behind on rent, Judge Barrett explained, “We have a notice that we make sure to give to all the landlord attorneys and we are encouraging them to provide this notice when they serve all the other paperwork on the tenants, prior to coming to law clerk. It’s a notice and states all the information they need to have so they can be prepared when they actually come to court if they want to apply for DHS assistance.”

To get help at the Eviction Diversion Resource Center, renters need to bring:

ID

Verification of household composition (who is living with you and how they are related)

Proof of income (wages, child support, SSI, SSDI, or any other income)

Landlord statement or ledger showing rent owed by month and year

County leaders hope this center removes any barriers to accessing the resources that are already available right here in our community. You don’t need an appointment. The center is open for walk-ins on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.”

While it’s still early, the center has demonstrated a promising start in tackling Rochester’s eviction crisis. News10NBC will continue to follow its progress closely.

