Consumer Alert: New York mandates EV charging stations in new construction

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As sales of electric vehicles are slowing, New York is putting charging stations on the fast track with newly-passed legislation that requires new commercial properties, private homes, and apartment complexes to have electric vehicle charging stations or electric-vehicle ready parking places.

“When you’re in a multi-unit housing development, and you don’t have a way to easily charge the vehicle because you don’t have your own level-2 charger, it can be very challenging. So I think it’s a good idea to try to get more people who live in an urban area to have access to charging,” said Karl Brauer, executive analyst at www.ISeeCars.com. “That said, it’s going to add a lot of cost to the construction of buildings. Having on-site charges is not cheap.”

One-to-three family homes with off street parking, like a driveway, must have at least one EV ready parking space. Multi-family homes and commercial buildings must also have level-2 charging stations as well as EV ready spaces.

This bill comes just as prices in the EV market plummet 27% or more in some cases. According to experts with ISeeCars.com, the price of used EVs has fallen so dramatically, the average price of used electric vehicles is now less than used gas-powered cars.

Brauer outlined the arguments for and against the bill just passed in New York. Folks who say they wouldn’t consider an electric car most often say it’s because there aren’t enough charging stations. This bill seeks to address that. But Republicans argue this will make home construction more expensive in New York.

“If it’s cold out that slows down the charging. If your car is already above 50 or 60 percent, that slows things down so I always feel like I want people to have the understanding that if they think they’re going to have a 20-minute charging experience consistently, because that’s what they see in all the ads and all the touting by the charging companies, that’s not realistic,” Brauer said.

If you’re in the market for a used electric vehicle, Brauer says you have to consider whether electric fits your lifestyle before you jump.

