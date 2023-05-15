Consumer Alert: NHTSA is demanding a recall of 67 million vehicles

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s Deja vu all over again in the world of massive recalls. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, NHTSA, is demanding a recall of an estimated 67 million vehicles because of faulty airbags. They say during the manufacturing process, metal fragments can end up in the inflator, causing pressure to build and explode during an accident, shooting metal into the cabin.



If this sounds familiar, you’re right. Takata recalled 67 million airbags more than a decade ago. NHTSA found that the company used ammonium nitrate in its airbags, a compound NHTSA describes as unstable.

After an eight year investigation, NHTSA found that Arc Automotive airbags have a similar problem and demanded a recall following the deaths of two people in the U.S. and Canada. Seven others have been injured.

Arc is refusing to issue a recall. The company released a statement saying, “We disagree with NHTSA’s new sweeping request when extensive field testing has found no inherent defect.”

But automaker, General Motors is not waiting for the airbag maker to issue a recall. It’s recalling a million vehicles after a mother of ten was killed by flying shrapnel in a Chevrolet Traverse.

Here are GM’s recalled vehicles. All are model years 2014 and 2017

Buick Enclave

Chevrolet Traverse

GMC Acadia from model years 2014 through 2017

Recall notices will begin going out next month. NHTSA says at least a dozen automakers use the faulty airbags including Volkswagen, Ford, BMW, and GM, but NHTSA will not release which specific vehicles are affected. If Arc continues to refuse to issue a recall, NHTSA will take the company to court to force them to do so. I’ll follow it closely for you.

