Consumer Investigation: Nonprofit Still has Seniors’ Social Security Benefits after Ending Program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – News10NBC has been investigating the eviction of elderly and disabled residents from Hudson Ridge and Danforth Towers in Rochester. These residents were given just 10 days to find another place to live after a program supporting them abruptly closed last month.

Georgia Johnson, an 80-year-old resident, has packed her belongings but cannot move because a nonprofit organization still controls her money. “How can they be so heartless to take people’s money when they have to live,” Johnson said.

Family Service of Rochester, the nonprofit in question, was running the Enriched Housing Program at these buildings. Residents signed over their Social Security and disability benefits, and the organization was supposed to provide support services and pay their rent. However, Rochester Housing Authority leaders say the non-profit owes $400,000 in back rent. And a spokesman for the Department of Health said the nonprofit’s care of residents was so poor, their health and safety were at risk.

“Want to hear the shocker?” Johnson asked. “They told me – you see all this stuff here?” she asked, pointing to the bins and boxes packed with all her belongings. They told me I was going to be in one room with a partner,” Johnson said.

Johnson expressed frustration over being forced to move from an independent apartment to a nursing home where she’d have to share a room. “That wasn’t even a downsize that was a no-size,” she said.

Johnson’s daughter found an assisted living facility for her mother, but Family Service of Rochester is still receiving her Social Security benefits. They promised to refund her May Social Security check, but the money has not been returned. She says a Family Service employee told her that her benefits would be refunded on Tuesday, May 20th. But it didn’t happen.

Johnson and her daughter, Jannine Johnson went to the Social Security office to remove Family Service as payee. “That money was supposed to be put in mommy’s account on the third [June 3.].”

But Social Security mistakenly sent Johnson’s check to Family Service and then instructed her to get the nonprofit to issue a check. Despite attempts, no check has been received, leaving Johnson waiting to move. “This country is supposed to be land of the free and home of the brave, but in other countries they take care of their elders,” she said.

Deanna Dewberry reached the chair of the board of Family Service of Rochester. She said she was unaware of the problem but is working to resolve it. Late Friday afternoon, Family Service of Rochester sent Dewberry the following statement:

“Family Service has received directions from the local Social Security office for former residents who continue to have Family Service as representative payee. FSC is following those instructions until it receives notification from Social Security to the contrary or it has been replaced as a representative payee.



If Family Service is a representative payee for a former resident, it can only release funds for rent when it has an invoice or written bill. If a former resident is living in a new facility or wishes to move to a facility, an invoice in that person’s name must be sent to Family Services at 4560 Nine Mile Point, Fairport, NY 14450 fax – (585) 377-3066. The invoice will be paid from the representative payee account. Checks are written on a weekly basis.



If a former resident who has Family Service as a representative payee normally receives a personal allowance, those funds will continue to be deposited on the former resident’s personal expenditure card until such time as a new representative payee is appointed.“

The nonprofit is $400,000 behind on rent payments. The attorney general and Monroe County District Attorney both confirm they’re looking into the situation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has not confirmed if it is investigating.

