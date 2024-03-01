Consumer Alert: NY Attorney General launches a probe into AT&T’s outage

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ALBANY, N.Y. – On Thursday New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office is investigating last week’s AT&T outage. It left some without cell service for more than 10 hours. James says the outage was not just an inconvenience; for some, it was dangerous. I reached out to AT&T for a response and had not heard back by the time I went to air at 4:30 pm.

James urges New Yorkers who were without service to file an online complaint with her office. Click here for a link to the New York Attorney-General’s consumer complaint page.