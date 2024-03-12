Consumer Alert: NY Governor touts millions recovered for consumers

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – $182 million. That’s how much Governor Kathy Hochul says the New York State Department of Financial Services recovered for consumers and healthcare providers in 2023. Much of the money recovered was in response to New Yorkers’ filed complaints.

Earlier this month, the Department of Public Service and the Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection announced it returned almost $9.7 million to consumers last year. If you have a complaint about a utility provider, you can file an online complaint with the Department of Public Service.

Consumer complaints should be filed with the Department of State’s Office of Consumer Protection.





