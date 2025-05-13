Consumer alert: Old meets new as businesses sell products on TikTok

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Social media is increasingly becoming a vehicle for businesses, big and small, to sell everything from books to baked goods. A survey last year showed that more than 30% of people across the globe use social media for shopping.

For retailers, social media is a goldmine because they’re literally at the fingertips of an attentive audience, an audience that likely has Apple Pay or a credit card stored on their phones making shopping a breeze.

So, not to be left behind, QVC, the shopping network of the 50-plus woman, is taking their product pitch show to TikTok Shop on Wednesday, May 14th.

“You know my kids use TikTok. My kids are on TikTok all the time. I’m not as often. Why the partnership with TikTok?” Deanna asked.

Mally Roncal from QVC said, “To really gain more awareness. Ya know it’s funny. We are talking to everyone here. We’re talking to the Q-50, all of us that are over 50 but we’re also talking to younger audiences.”

And TikTok is the place and the space to do just that. Almost 70% of TikTok’s users are 34 and younger.

So QVC and TikTok hope this is a marriage made in commerce heaven, bridging the biographical divide. It’s launching what it calls a Super Brand Day and selling products exclusively on TikTok Shop, Wednesday from 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm Eastern.

“From skin care to hair care to home decor to food to gardening so there are things that speak to different age groups,” said Terri Conn from QVC.

And they believe social media, specifically TikTok, is key, demonstrating another way that social media is changing the way we think, play and yes, even shop.

And QVC isn’t the first big retailer to use TikTok Shop to reach consumers. Foot Locker, Victoria’s Secret and Lululemon are just a few that have joined the small businesses that have made TikTok Shop an e-commerce revolution.

It’s a new world, folks.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses AI