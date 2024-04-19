Consumer Alert: Pesticides found in 20 percent of produce analyzed

This consumer alert is taking a little trip inside your fridge. Consumer Reports examined USDA data for 59 fruits and vegetables and found pesticides posed a significant risk in about 20 percent of them.

Here are six at the top of that dubious list.

Blueberries: 1 in 5 samples of blueberries had Phosmet residue which can affect kids’ neurological development.

Potatoes: Nearly all potatoes tested positive for Chlorpropham – associated with thyroid problems.

Green beans: Only 4 percent of green beans grown in the U.S. had high levels Acephate, but it was especially high in imported green beans.

Kale and mustard greens: They had a mix of pesticides associated with cardiovascular disease.

Bell peppers: Half the bell peppers tested had Oxamyl, which can affect neurological systems and cause personality changes.

Watermelon: Three percent of watermelons contained Oxamyl.

I asked consumer reports how pesticides could get inside a watermelon.

“Sometimes, pesticides are more systemic, so they can get taken up into the plant through the roots or they can be kind of absorbed through the skin,” said Catherine Roberts, a Consumer Reports health writer. “So, we don’t know exactly what’s happening with watermelon, but we do know that pesticides are getting inside the fruit below that rind. It is still very important to do the washing of the fruit or vegetable before you eat it because that does remove some pesticides.”



And again, the recommendation is washing all produce at least 15 seconds in cold water. Consumer Reports recommends that you limit your intake of high-risk produce to half a serving to a serving a day or find alternatives, especially if you’re pregnant or have young children.

Nearly all the organic versions of this produce had no pesticides. Yes, I know. Organic is expensive, so it’s good to know which produce poses the highest risk so you can limit your organic buys to just those.









