Consumer Alert: Popular bath toy being recalled after children are injured

A very popular toddler toy is being recalled: 7.5 million Baby Shark toys are being recalled because there’s a risk of kids being impaled.

The problem is the hard plastic fin on the top of the shark. It’s a bath toy, and children have slipped and fallen on it or sat on it. Little ones have had to get stitches on their faces, genital areas, and rectum.

Those hard plastic fins have three grooves on the side, causing further injury. The full-size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys and the Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys by Zuru are both being recalled.

You’re advised to stop using the toys immediately. The company advises consumers to cut the fin in half on the full-size bath toy or bend it on the mini-size bath toy. Then you need to mark the body of the shark bath toy with the word “recalled.” Take a picture of the unique code on the bottom of the toy. It’s on the battery opening. Then upload a photo of the product, showing it is disabled and marked, at https://www.recallrtr.com/bathshark. Upon receipt of the photo, Zuru will issue a refund to purchasers.

Consumers may contact Zuru toll-free at (833) 820-0839 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/bathshark for more information.