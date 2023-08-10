Consumer Alert: Popular cars you should leave on the lot

Thursday’s inflation report revealed the prices of used and new cars are coming down. That’s good news if you’re looking for a new ride. So, I’ve been combing through a new list from Consumer Reports. And the organization has released my favorite list of the year, the cars to avoid.

Consumer Reports testing is a painstaking analysis of performance at the organization’s auto testing center. First, they drive the car for 2,000 miles over several weeks. Then the hardcore testing begins, which includes tests of the vehicle’s handling, braking and accident-avoidance systems. Consumer Reports testers don’t let manufacturers send them a souped-up version of their vehicles to test. Instead, they send folks to anonymously buy cars from a dealer so they can test the same car that you or I would buy. Here’s part of their list of cars to avoid and the better alternative.

Mid-sized SUV to avoid: 2023 Ford Explorer

Score: 49

CR review: noisy, unreliable

Mid-sized SUV better alternative: 2023 Kia Telluride

Score: 87

CR review: powerful, smooth ride, comfortable

Small car to avoid: 2023 Hyundai Elantra

Score: 65

CR review: smooth, sleek, but unreliable.

Small car better alternative: 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Score: 82

CR review: reliable, great safety features, excellent gas mileage

Minivan to avoid: 2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Score: 63

CR review: lacks refinement, unreliable

Minivan better alternative: 2023 Kia Carnival

Score: 84

CR review: packs power, smooth shifting, very reliable.

Click here to see the full list.