Consumer Alert: Quaker Oats expands its recall to include dozens of products

Quaker Oats is expanding its recall of foods possibly contaminated with salmonella. The first recall last month was primarily for granola cereals and bars. But the most recent recall expands to include various Cap’ n Crunch Instant oatmeal and cereals as well as protein bars and snack boxes.

The company says so far there have been no reported illnesses. Salmonella can cause unpleasant gastrointestinal symptoms in healthy people, but can be potentially fatal in the very young, very old, or those with compromised immune systems.

Click here for information on reimbursement and a detailed list of the recalled products.