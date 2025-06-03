ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you use a smartphone, social media or shop online then you’re using AI. It’s in every facet of our working, playing and shopping lives. But an alarming opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal has those who are tech-savvy asking some tough questions.

The Wall Street Journal’s headline says it all: “AI Is Learning to Escape Human Control.” It describes how a non-profit AI lab gave its model a simple script that was supposed to shut off the model. But in 79 out of 100 trials, AI decided it did not want to be shut down and independently edited the script so that the shutdown command no longer worked. Even when explicitly told to shut down, 7% of the time AI disobeyed.

Kevin Spencer Beckford is the managing partner of Finding Your Cup, a company that helps businesses and organizations become forces for good. He teaches business professionals how to use ChatGPT effectively. He describes AI as a baby with a PhD – an entity with vast knowledge but it must learn from humans how that knowledge should be applied.

“But at its core, its goal is to be able to get the work done we’ve asked it to do,” Beckford said. “So sometimes in the pursuit of that, it may feel like it’s decided that in order to keep going with the work that I want to do it’s important that I stay turned on. So even though the person is telling me I need to be turned off, I need to find a creative way to stay on. So, it’s solving a problem, but the problem is survival.”

Deanna Dewberry, News10NBC: “But why does this program want to survive? That’s a human instinct, an animal instinct, a living instinct.”

Kevin Spencer Beckford: “That it’s learned from us. This is my key. I can tell you from my year and a half from working with AI, it is sounding like a version of me in a non-human way, in a non-biological way.”

That’s why in the wrong hands, AI could represent the worst of humanity and be far smarter than humanity. That’s why developing clear laws about essentially teaching AI right from wrong and establishing clear boundaries that cannot be crossed is absolutely essential.

While this all seems like something out of a sci-fi movie, for everyday consumers ChatGPT has incredible applications. For $20 a month, it can organize your kids’ sport schedules, balance your budget and organize your notes and PowerPoint for that presentation at work.

While Beckford’s classes on ChatGPT are largely for business professionals, they’re open to anyone. Click here for more information about the class being offered on June 18th.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses AI