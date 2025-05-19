Consumer Alert: Rochester, Monroe County and New York State battle investor impact in housing

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A national investigation by Digital Citizens Alliance, a consumer advocacy group that focuses on internet safety, has highlighted a growing crisis in the housing market, pointing to big investors as a significant factor in the lack of affordable housing. Renters and potential homebuyers in Rochester have expressed frustration with the situation.

Local renters often complain that properties owned by investment groups are not receiving necessary repairs. Meanwhile, potential homebuyers find themselves outbid by investors making cash offers.

An investigation by the alliance revealed that Rochester is not unique in facing these challenges. The city’s old and inexpensive housing stock has long attracted investors.

One out-of-town investor, whose portfolio included 60 housing units in Rochester in 2021, described the market as one of the hottest in the country, citing a 15% increase in rental rates in 2020.

Critics argue that investors contribute to rising rents.

“Between people purchasing homes for short-term rentals or corporate investors buying homes that they can use as long-term rentals are taking houses out of the market. And when you take houses out of the market you get scarcity. And when you get scarcity, you get a spike in prices,” said Tom Galvin, executive director of the alliance.

These price spikes are making homes unaffordable for both renters and potential buyers.

Renters also complain that many out-of-town investors do little to maintain their properties.

“For those who say this is capitalism, communities get to decide that. They get to decide whether something is a rental or not,” said Galvin.

While Rochester does not restrict homebuyers from using properties as rentals, it requires buyers at foreclosure auctions to demonstrate compliance with city codes.

“The process is we review each buyer and we confer with the code enforcement department to see whether they have existing code violations. So, each property and each owner is vetted,” said Mike Furlano, housing attorney for the city of Rochester.

Officials are taking legal action against landlords with large portfolios who fail to maintain properties.

“We also bring these larger cases against owners that have a large portfolio and those have primarily been against out-of-town landlords. One we recently filed was against an LLC that was based out of New Jersey,” officials said.

Other cases have been filed against investors from Syracuse and Arizona, sending a message to potential investors to maintain their properties.

The state of New York is also trying to address the problem by requiring investors to wait 90 days before bidding on a home. Foreclosure sales are exempt from this requirement.

Another component of Rochester’s housing problem is affordability. Almost one third of the population lives below the federal poverty line. To address housing availability, Monroe County is also utilizing the Eviction Diversion Center located in the Hall of Justice, open Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

