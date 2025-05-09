Consumer Alert: Scammers flood social media with fake Gorilla Cart giveaways

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

If you see an ad on social media offering a pricey utility cart for just $10, be warned: it’s a scam that could cost you big money.

The scammers claim stores are practically giving away Gorilla Carts, which are heavy-duty utility carts that can handle heavy loads and run as much as $600. After several viewers reached out to News10NBC about the scam, Consumer Investigator Deanna Dewberry knew she needed to share it.

One version of the scam says Tractor Supply is donating expensive Gorilla Carts to people 55 and over. However, the company that posted the ad is not Tractor Supply, but rather a page called “Garden Cart” with only one like and seven followers, obviously created by the scammer.

Another version of the scam features posts allegedly written by individuals claiming their daughter who works at Tractor Supply told them about the giveaway. Dewberry found the same post shared by multiple pages, likely created or hacked by scammers.

Clicking the link takes you to an official-looking survey with eight simple questions. After completing it, you’re told you’ve provided valuable consumer data and are awarded a Gorilla Cart valued at $229 for only $9.95. The next page claims there are only three in stock and the offer expires in minutes, urging you to act quickly.

“If you see that urgent language, something trying to scare you into acting quickly, that’s a huge red flag and a huge tell that you’re dealing with a scammer and you shouldn’t enter any of your personal information,” said Katarina Schmieder, Communications Director of the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York.

The scammer ultimately wants your credit card information. A News10NBC viewer who watches the Consumer Alerts almost fell for it but thought of Dewberry’s advice. “I was just about to do it, and I thought of you. I checked the URL, not Tractor Supply,” the viewer wrote.

Dewberry’s mantra is to always check the URL. Scammers often use the name of the legitimate business after the slash to deceive, but the real domain name is before the dot. In this case, the scammer’s site is cleverly named “gifts-all day.”

“Scammers are very savvy. Unfortunately, they’re very good at what they do,” McGovern said.

The scammers are using various business names including Tractor Supply and Home Depot. Their goal is to get your credit card information. Don’t fall for it.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses AI