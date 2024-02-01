Consumer Alert: Shutterfly customers could be owed a $25 voucher

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’ve used Shutterfly sometime in the past five years, time is running out for you to claim a $25 voucher.

Plaintiffs claim that Shutterfly posted fake original prices so it could appear to offer discounts to folks who shopped on Shutterfly’s website.

If you used the service anytime between April 1 of 2018 and August 25 of 2023, you could be eligible for a voucher.

But you have to submit a claim by Monday, Feb. 5 to be eligible for a $25 voucher. If you don’t file a claim, you’ll bet a $5 voucher to use toward any Shutterfly purchase.

To file a claim, click here.