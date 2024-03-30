Consumer Alert: Sleep deprived? Here’s how to get a good night’s sleep

Consumer Alert: How to get the best mattress for your slumber needs

Did you get enough sleep last night? If you answered no, you’re not alone. New York tops a list in a study by mattress review site, Eachnight. The study analyzed folks who share their bed with a partner and have a tough time getting a good night’s sleep.

The study analyzed Google searches, and New Yorkers had the most searches concerning couples with sleep problems, 563 searches per 100,000. That’s 14 percent higher than the average number. And sleep deprivation leads to everything from high blood pressure to cognitive decline.

So, I reached out to the good folks at Consumer Reports because they subject mattresses to some rigorous tests, like dragging a heavy roller over a mattress 30,000 times to see how well it holds up. And one really fascinating test records the curves in your back to see how well the mattress supports you.

It’s important to note that back sleepers need a firmer mattress than slide sleepers. But with so many choices, where do you start? First, you should take a look at the Consumer Reports Buying Guide. Then narrow your choices by determining your preferred sleep position. Then set a budget.

“We suggest that people go into the mattress store and really spend some time on it,” said Tanya Christian, a multimedia content manager for Consumer Reports. “If there’s a showroom there that you can test this mattress out, I’m talking about 15 minutes. Lay on it. How do you feel on your back? How do you feel on your side? If you have a partner bring them with you, because so many people think a mattress is a mattress, but really this is an investment!”

So, if you want to buy one of those mattresses in a box you can find on the internet, Christian says it’s imperative that you find that mattress on a showroom floor first and try it out. Also, check the warranty and return policy. Some will let you sleep on the mattress as long as 100 days, and if you find you don’t like it, you can send it back.

She says the average price for a good mattress is about $1,000. But she says before you go shell out big bucks for a mattress, she encourages you to consider your pillow. If your pillow isn’t giving you the right support, that could be root of your sleep problems. So, click here for Consumer Reports’ guide to choosing the right pillow.











