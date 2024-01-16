Consumer Alert: Some CVS pharmacies being shuttered, some Pine-Sol spread bacteria instead of killing it

Your favorite CVS Pharmacy might be on the company’s hit list.

The company announced it’s closing select pharmacies inside Target stores.

CVS won’t say which, nor will they say how many, but “The Wall Street Journal” reports it’s dozens.

News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry found five CVS pharmacies inside Target stores in the Greater Rochester area.

The closings are part of the chain’s plans to close 900 stores. CVS has closed 600 stores since 2022 and expects to close 300 more this year.

The selected pharmacies on the chopping block in Target stores will begin closing as soon as next month and will be complete by April. If your pharmacy is closing, the staff will transfer your prescriptions to a nearby pharmacy of your choosing.

Because everyone needs a pair of Taco Bell Crocs, the companies have announced a partnership and will be released limited edition Mellow Slide Crocs. If you just have to have yours, the companies will officially drop them on June 28th. But Dewberry already found them for sale on resale sites. If you wait, you can order them here for $60, but you’ll likely pay more on a resale site if you want them now.

My grandmother’s house always smelled like home cooking and Pine-Sol. She was a big believer in the power of that disinfectant.

But the maker of Pine-Sol – Clorox – has agreed to pay $5.65 million in a class action lawsuit. Plaintiffs claim some scented Pine-Sol contained bacteria. So people who believed they were disinfecting their homes were actually spreading pseugomonas aeruginosa.

In October 2022, Pine-Sol announced its testing had identified the bacteria and issued a recall. If you bought scented Pine-Sol anytime between Nov. 1, 2018 and Nov. 15, 2023, you could be eligible for a part of that settlement.

You have to file a claim by Feb. 7. Here’s a link to do so.