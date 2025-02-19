Consumer Alert: Texas Roadhouse in Henrietta shut down by health department

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Health Department has ordered the closure of a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Henrietta.

A sign from the Health Department is posted on the front door of the restaurant on West Henrietta Road. It states that the closure was ordered under provisions of the state sanitary code.

News10NBC is working to uncover more details about potential violations that led to this decision. Efforts to reach the corporate offices of Texas Roadhouse for comment have not yet been successful.

