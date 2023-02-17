Consumer Alert: The best Presidents Day sales

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Monday is Presidents Day, and that means retailers are trying to get you in the store.

While the sales are great, the experts say there are products you should specifically look for this weekend.

The experts say you should look for big-ticket items like mattresses, appliances and furniture. But I’ve found great deals across all areas. I’ve scoured the deals in USA Today, US News, Wired and Wirecutter. Here’s where to find some of my favorites.

On Walmart’s flash picks page, I found deals up to 65 percent off, including furniture, mattresses and bedding.

One of my favorites was a robot vacuum cleaner for 62 percent off. If you’re looking for appliances, the deals on the Samsung website are fantastic.

Not surprisingly, some of the best deals I found on TVs are at Best Buy, including a 24-inch TV that is more than half off.

And when you’re looking for a rug, Amazon is not the first place you’d think to look. But I found rugs up to 75 percent off.

Amazon also has some great deals on TVs and tablets. Amazon’s deals are frequent, so whenever you find a sale, always copy the URL and paste it into the search bar of Camel Camel Camel. It will tell you if that good deal you found is actually the best deal.